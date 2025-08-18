President Bola Tinubu arrived in Tokyo early Monday morning after a brief stopover in Dubai last week, as he begins a high-profile international engagement....

A statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday stated that President Tinubu’s first major stop will be Yokohama, Japan, where he will attend the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) from August 20 to 22.

The conference, themed “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa,” will explore strategies to drive Africa’s economic transformation, attract private investment, and build a resilient and sustainable continent anchored on peace and human security.

The president is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Japanese leaders and engage top executives of companies with significant investments in Nigeria on the sidelines of the summit.

After Japan, president Tinubu will proceed to Brazil for the second leg of his working visit.