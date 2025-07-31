President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Omotenioye Majekodunmi as the new Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC)....

She succeeds Dr. Nkiruka Madueke, the pioneer head of the Council, appointed by the President in June 2024.

Mrs. Majekodunmi, a climate finance expert and environmental lawyer with over 17 years of experience, has worked extensively with global and national institutions on renewable energy, carbon markets, and climate governance.

She previously served as the NCCC’s Financial Adviser and has played a key role in shaping Nigeria’s climate policies and international engagements.

The President thanks the outgoing Director-General, Dr. Nkiruka Madueke, for her dedicated service and strong foundation for the Council’s continued growth.

Majekodunmi’s appointment reaffirms the Tinubu administration’s commitment to tackling climate change as both an environmental necessity and a driver of sustainable economic growth, national security, and social inclusion.