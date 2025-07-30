President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Governing Council and principal officers for the newly established Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoniland....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Governing Council and principal officers for the newly established Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoniland.

The move has been hailed as a significant step in expanding Nigeria’s higher education landscape, particularly in the environmental and technological fields.

Leading the council is Professor Don Mon Baridam, a renowned academic in Management and Organisational Behaviour, who will serve as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman. Professor Baridam previously held senior academic positions at the University of Port Harcourt.

Professor Chinedu Mmom, a scholar in Geography and Environmental Management and former Rivers State Commissioner for Education, has been named the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The university’s Governing Council reflects Nigeria’s regional diversity, with members drawn from across the country. They include Mr Emmanuel Onoja (North Central), Mr Hamid Adekunle (South West), Professor Chima Oji (South East), and Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Lamda (North West).

Also appointed are key principal officers: Dr Mpigi Monday Douglas (Registrar, South South), Zoryii Josco Nwaimanie (Bursar, North Central), and Dr Saghanen Ntogo G. B. (Librarian, South South).

The Federal University of Environment and Technology is expected to commence academic activities in September 2025. Its establishment was formalised on 3 February 2025, when President Tinubu signed the enabling legislation into law.

The institution is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing environmental education, research, and sustainable development in the Niger Delta and beyond.