This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, February 10.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hon. Magaji Da’u Aliyu as the Managing Director of the Sheda Science and Technology Complex, Abuja.

“The Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO) is responsible for conducting research and development in technology and for operating a nuclear research facility.

“President Tinubu also appointed Engr. Adesayo Olusegun Michael as the Managing Director/CEO of the Board of Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

“Other Board members of NEMSA appointed by the President include: Engr. Aliyu Abdulazeez (Executive Director, Technical); Ikechi Clara Nwosu (Chairman, South East); Zubair Abdur’rauf Idris (Member); Igba Elizabeth (Member-North Central); Sani Alhaji Shehu (Member–North East); Adeyemi Adetunji (Member–South West); Engr Emmanuel Eneji Nkpe (Member–South South) and Engr. Charles Ogbonna Asogwa (South East).

“The President nominated Amina Gamawa, representing Bauchi, and Abdullahi Muktar, representing Kaduna, as Commissioners to the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

“The President has sent the two nominees to the Senate for confirmation.”