President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment and appointment of Musa Sarkin Adar and Mukhtar Shehu Shagari to occupy key roles in two strategic agencies of the Federal Government.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Segun Imohiosen, the Director of Information and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The statement reads, “Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI): Hon. Musa Sarkin Adar — redeployed from his position as Chairman, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

“Chairman, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA): Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, CFR — appointed to replace Hon. Musa Sarkin Adar.

“Both the redeployment and appointment take immediate effect.”

The statement further revealed that President Tinubu charged the newly appointed and redeployed officials to be patriotic, urging them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in strengthening transparency, accountability, and effective service delivery within their respective agencies.