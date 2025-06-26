Ajayi was arrested on 12 January 2025 in Papalana, New Karshi, after shocked churchgoers discovered him attempting to dispose of a severed human head, later identified as Salome’s. The young woman, a serving corps member posted to NICON Insurance in Abuja, had visited Ajayi, reportedly her lover, before she was killed. During police interrogation, Ajayi confessed to the crime, claiming he acted out of rage after finding alleged evidence of infidelity on her phone. He showed no remorse, saying, “I don’t have any regrets.”

Despite his confession, Ajayi pleaded not guilty when arraigned before Justice Simon Aboki on 27 January. He was charged with culpable homicide under Section 221 of the Northern Nigeria Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

During the March trial, the prosecution, led by the Nasarawa State Ministry of Justice, presented compelling evidence, including Ajayi’s confession, witness statements, and forensic findings. Three witnesses testified that the dismembered body was recovered from the suspect’s possession. His defence team, led by Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), argued that the prosecution failed to prove premeditated intent, but the court rejected the claim.

Delivering judgment on 26 June 2025, Justice Aboki ruled that the evidence against Ajayi was overwhelming and proved beyond reasonable doubt that he deliberately killed the victim. The court sentenced him to death by hanging.

“The evidence before the court clearly shows that the accused intentionally caused the death of the deceased… The punishment is death. Therefore, the accused is hereby sentenced to death by hanging,” Justice Aboki declared.

The case drew national attention and reignited public debate on gender-based violence, with rights groups and Salome’s family demanding swift justice. Her relatives denied that she was ever romantically involved with Ajayi, describing her death as senseless and barbaric.

The sentence brings closure to a case that shocked the nation. Legal observers say Ajayi may still appeal the verdict, but for now, justice has taken its full course.