The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the successful rescue of popular TikTok star, Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Peller, from the hands of suspected kidnappers.

Peller, who commands a large following on social media for his skits and dance content, was reportedly abducted earlier this week by armed men in Lagos.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, the Command swung into action after receiving a distress call and deployed a special tactical team to track down the suspects. The operation led to Peller’s safe rescue without ransom payment.

Several suspects linked to the abduction have been arrested, and investigations are ongoing to dismantle the wider network of the gang.

The Commissioner of Police commended his officers for their swift response and assured Lagosians that the Command remains fully committed to protecting lives and property while tackling the menace of kidnapping and violent crime across the state.

Meanwhile, Peller has been reunited with his family and is said to be in stable condition.