Thugs have dispersed protesters who blocked the Kubwa highway at the NNPC Junction in Abuja.

The protesters who were bent on marching towards Zuba, on the outskirts of Abuja, attempted to repel the thugs who wielded several weapons including matchetes.

The incident caused heavy traffic along the road linking neighbouring Niger state, forcing motorists to halt their journeys.

Elsewhere, pro-government protesters converged on the unity fountain to demand extensive public service reforms.