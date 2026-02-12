Former Chelsea Football Club manager, Thomas Tuchel, has signed a new contract, extending his position as the head coach of the England national football team till June 2028. Tuchel was confirmed as the successor to Gareth Southgate in October 2024 and has overseen an unbeaten qualification run to t...

Former Chelsea Football Club manager, Thomas Tuchel, has signed a new contract, extending his position as the head coach of the England national football team till June 2028.

Tuchel was confirmed as the successor to Gareth Southgate in October 2024 and has overseen an unbeaten qualification run to this year’s World Cup in North America, with England winning all eight group games under their German boss.

According to a statement shared on X by renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tuchel expressed excitement and promised to lead the team to World Cup glory.

“I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England. It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup”.

“It is an incredible opportunity, and we are going to do our very best to make the country proud.”

The Football Association said the new agreement with Tuchel would provide “clarity and full focus” on the World Cup.

Tuchel had been previously touted as a possible permanent successor to sacked former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, even though the English giants have experienced an upturn in form under caretaker boss Michael Carrick.

But in signing a new England contract, Tuchel appears to have ruled himself out of a post-World Cup move to Old Trafford.