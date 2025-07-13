A landmark national summit aimed at reshaping Nigeria’s constitutional framework is set to take place in Abuja from Tuesday, 15 July to Thursday, 17 July 2025.

Organised by The PATRIOTS in collaboration with the Nigerian Political Summit Group (NPSG), the National Summit on the Future of Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy is being convened as an emergency intervention to lay the groundwork for a new, people-centred constitution that reflects the country’s diversity and democratic aspirations.

Themed “Actualising a Constitutional Democracy That Works for All in Nigeria”, the summit will feature the formal endorsement and presentation of a Draft Legislative Bill for a New Constitution of Nigeria. The document, the product of nationwide consultations and rigorous dialogue, will be submitted to both the Presidency and the National Assembly.

Chaired by former Commonwealth Secretary-General and elder statesman Emeka Anyaoku, the summit will bring together a broad spectrum of Nigeria’s most distinguished leaders and voices.

These include Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, Gen. T.Y. Danjuma (rtd), Ango Abdullahi, Tanko Yakasai, Ibrahim Gambari, Mamman Osuman , Oby Ezekwesili, Joe Ajaero , Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, Femi Falana, and NSA Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, among others.

The organising committee is co-chaired by former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel and former Sokoto State Governor and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal.

The Summit Resolutions Committee is headed by constitutional lawyer Mike Ozekhome.

According to the organisers, the 1999 Constitution—crafted at the end of military rule—has failed to provide an adequate foundation for inclusive governance, local autonomy, or genuine federalism, contributing to many of Nigeria’s enduring challenges including insecurity, unemployment, and weak institutions.

“This summit is not another political jamboree,” the joint secretariat stressed through its head, Sir Olawale Okunniyi. “It is a cross-sectoral, cross-generational, and cross-regional dialogue designed to initiate real constitutional transformation and chart a sustainable democratic path forward for Nigeria.”

All stakeholders including institutions, political actors, civil society groups, the media, and the general public have been invited to actively participate in the proceedings of what is being described as a critical step towards building a more equitable, participatory, and prosperous Nigeria.