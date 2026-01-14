When Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and announced plans to jointly host Investopia in Lagos this February, the headlines rightly celebrated a diplomatic milestone. Yet beyond the optics lies a more consequential questi...

When Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and announced plans to jointly host Investopia in Lagos this February, the headlines rightly celebrated a diplomatic milestone.

Yet beyond the optics lies a more consequential question. Collins Nweke, a Senior International Trade Consultant, accessed what the Nigeria–UAE trade numbers say today, and what they suggest about tomorrow.

The Numbers Today: A Relationship of Scale, But Not Balance

Nigeria–UAE trade has grown impressively in recent years, particularly outside oil. In 2024, non-oil trade between both countries reached approximately $4.3 billion, a record level that signals growing commercial confidence and deepening market linkages.

However, a closer look reveals a structural imbalance. Nigeria imports significantly more from the UAE than it exports in return. These include machinery, vehicles, refined products, cereals, and industrial goods. Nigerian exports to the UAE remain comparatively modest, dominated by precious stones, mineral fuels, and limited agricultural and manufactured goods. This imbalance is not unusual at this stage of economic development, but it is instructive. It tells us that Nigeria’s challenge is no longer market access, but export competitiveness, value addition, and scale.

Why CEPA Changes the Equation

The CEPA fundamentally alters the rules of engagement. With tariffs eliminated on over 13,000 product lines, Nigerian producers now enjoy unprecedented access to one of the world’s most connected trade hubs. The UAE is a gateway not only to the Gulf, but to Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Yet trade agreements do not export goods. Firms do. CEPA’s true value lies in how Nigeria leverages it to transition from being a consumer of global value chains to a producer within them.

Where Nigeria’s Real Opportunities Lie

Looking ahead, Nigeria’s strategic focus should be deliberate and selective.

Agriculture and agro-processing stand out immediately. The UAE’s heavy reliance on food imports presents a ready market, but only for Nigerian products that meet strict quality, packaging, and certification standards. Exporting raw produce will not suffice; exporting processed, branded, and standards-compliant food products will.

Renewable energy and climate finance form another frontier. The UAE is aggressively investing in green transitions globally. Nigeria, with its vast solar potential and energy deficit, can attract long-term capital if policy clarity, bankable projects, and regulatory certainty align.

Logistics, aviation, and trade infrastructure are the silent enablers. Without efficient ports, cold chains, and cargo capacity, tariff-free access becomes an illusion. Improving logistics is not ancillary to trade — it is trade policy by other means.

Manufacturing and light industry, particularly in electrical goods, assembly, and vehicle components, also present opportunities. CEPA gives Nigerian manufacturers preferential access; competitiveness will determine whether they use it.

Finally, digital trade and services offer Nigeria its fastest scalability advantage. Fintech, creative industries, and professional services come immediately to mind. These sectors are less constrained by physical infrastructure and align with Nigeria’s demographic strengths.

Risks to Watch — and How to Manage Them

There are, of course, risks.

An import surge without export growth could widen trade deficits and undermine local industries. This must be countered not by protectionism, but by targeted export incentives, production support, and standards infrastructure.

Infrastructure bottlenecks, particularly at ports and border agencies, could erode Nigeria’s competitiveness even under tariff-free regimes. Trade facilitation reforms must move from rhetoric to execution.

Policy inconsistency remains a perennial concern for investors. CEPA’s promise will only be realised if commitments survive electoral cycles and bureaucratic inertia.

What Tomorrow Holds

The joint hosting of Investopia in Lagos is more than symbolic. It is a test of Nigeria’s readiness to move from agreements to execution, from potential to performance.

If Nigeria uses this moment wisely, the Nigeria–UAE partnership could evolve from a trade imbalance into a mutually reinforcing economic corridor. Strengthening export capacity is at the core of using this moment wisely. Aligning private sector readiness with public policy and focusing on sectors where it holds a genuine comparative advantage are equally imperatives of the current times.

The numbers today tell a story of opportunity still unrealised. What tomorrow holds will depend on whether Nigeria chooses to be merely open for trade or strategically prepared for it.

Author bio

Collins Nweke is a Senior International Trade Consultant. He is a former Councillor at Ostend City Council, Belgium, where he served three terms of office until December 2024. A Chartered Management Consultant, he is a Fellow of both the Institute of Management Consultants and the Chartered Institute of Public Management of Nigeria. He serves on the Governing Council of the International Association of Research Fellows and Administrators and is a Distinguished Fellow of the Institute. He is a contributor to several Afrocentric news media and author of the forthcoming book, Economic Diplomacy of the Diaspora.