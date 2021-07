Prelate of the Methodist Church Samuel Chukwuemeka Uche has said “The Methodist Church Supports a United Nigeria but Not at All Cost”

Mr. Uche stated this when he visited the Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi today, Monday.

The Prelate emphasised the need of federal character, which has been lacking, adding that Nigeria’s problem is leadership, not the North, South, or West, but the necessity to have a true nationalist at the helm of things by 2023.