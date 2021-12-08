The Judiciary has had enough dosage of embarrassment and harassments- CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad has made it known that the judiciary will no longer tolerate harassment from anyone irrespective of the position or status in the country.

He made the statement at swearing in of newly conferred Senior Advocate of Nigeria held in Abuja.

The CJN noted that the dosage of embarrassment received by Judicial officers is enough and such shenanigans will no longer be condoned.

The silence of the judiciary should never be taken for weakness and it’s will should not be tested as consequences of such unwarranted provocation will be too dire to bear.

No law permits anyone to invade, subdue or overawe any Nigerian citizens in his or her residence with a flimsy, fraudulently obtained search warrant

Efforts are being made to ensure that every search or arrest warrant must be issued with the knowledge and approval of the chief Judge of the respective state or federal high court as the case may be.

This is the first time the CJN will be speaking on the invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s residence

From 2020 to 2021 a total of 746 corruption cases were dispensed with the CJN

Total Number of forfeited non-cash recoveries-

51 automobiles, 16 real estate, 11 barge/tug boats and 2 schools.

Number of non-cash forfeited assets-

8 Aircraft, 7 filling stations,48 real estate and 149 vehicles