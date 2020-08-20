A stray bullet from bandits suspected to be Boko Haram members has killed a woman in Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists invaded the Local government area, razing the only functioning telecommunications mast in the council and set a general Hospital which was recently equipped by Borno State Government, ablaze.

Despite attempts by the military to dislodge terrorists in the state,they still succeeded in infiltrating the council headquarters.

Eyewitnesses said the insurgents stormed the town and destroyed public facilities.