Political tension is rising in Osun State following the appearance of posters promoting Clement Bamigbola Kolawole as a factional governorship candidate of the Accord Party in several local government areas....

Political tension is rising in Osun State following the appearance of posters promoting Clement Bamigbola Kolawole as a factional governorship candidate of the Accord Party in several local government areas.

The development has sparked fresh disagreement within the party and raised questions about unity as the next election approaches.

At the centre of the crisis is an ongoing court case over which faction of the party is legally recognised and who the authentic governorship candidate is.

The matter is still before the Federal High Court, and the final decision will determine the rightful leadership and candidate of the party.

The internal dispute is expected to test the strength and stability of the party in the state.

Beyond the party crisis, the state government is also facing political pressure.

Allegations concerning workers’ salary irregularities have generated public discussion, while investigations and due process continue.

Opposition voices argue that internal party instability could affect voter confidence.

Supporters of the governor, however, maintain that he still enjoys strong grassroots support.

Political observers say the coming months will be critical.

The outcome of the court cases, the ability of party leaders to resolve their differences, and public confidence in the administration will all play a key role in shaping the political landscape.

For now, the legal battle continues, and the question of who is the authentic candidate remains before the court.