Tennyson Ewomazino Olisa is the champion of champions in Africa.

Tennyson has won the Africa Super Zonal Chess Championship.

Tennyson scored a total of 7.5 points after a draw in his final round nine game on Wednesday in Lagos to win the championship.

The win comes as a surprise to many who has their eyes on West African champion, Abdulrahman Akintoye.

He will now represent Africa at the Chess World Cup which comes up later this year.

With this victory the Nigerian also earns a new title as an International Master of Chess.

Lina Nasir of Algeria finished in second place.

Lina will join Tennyson to represent Africa at the Chess World Cup