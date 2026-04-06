The 2026 Lagos Fanti Carnival came alive in grand style on Easter Monday, with Babajide Sanwo-Olu joining the celebration at the historic Tafawa Balewa Square. The event, which drew attendees across Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world, featured performances from top Nigerian artistes, including Teni, alongside other entertainers…...

The 2026 Lagos Fanti Carnival came alive in grand style on Easter Monday, with Babajide Sanwo-Olu joining the celebration at the historic Tafawa Balewa Square.

The event, which drew attendees across Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world, featured performances from top Nigerian artistes, including Teni, alongside other entertainers who thrilled the crowd.

The Fanti Carnival is a vibrant cultural festival celebrated in Lagos.

It has deep historical roots tied to Afro-Brazilian returnees, formerly enslaved Africans who came back from Brazil in the 19th century and blended Brazilian traditions with local Yoruba culture.

Governor Sanwo-Olu joined the celebrations, reaffirming the state’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage while promoting Lagos as a global tourism hub.

Held annually on Easter Monday, the carnival began with processions from historic communities across Lagos Island, including Campos, Lafiaji, Okoo-Faji, Okepopo, and Isale-Eko.

This year’s edition, themed “A Homecoming of Heritage,” highlights the deep-rooted cultural ties between Nigeria and Brazil.

It also reflects the legacy of Afro-Brazilian returnees, also known as the Aguda, who introduced the carnival tradition to Lagos in the 19th century.

Photos from the event told a lively story of colour, music, and dance, as performers lit up the scene in striking costumes adorned with feathers, beads, and shimmering sequins.