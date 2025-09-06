Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, and Afrobeats singer Mr Eazi have shared official pictures from their wedding ceremonies, delighting fans across the world....

The couple, who announced their engagement in April 2022, tied the knot this year in a series of celebrations held across three countries.

Their first ceremony was a civil wedding in Monaco on May 9, a date that coincided with the birthday of Mr Eazi’s late mother. This was followed by a traditional Yoruba wedding at the Otedola family home in Dubai, where the couple celebrated their Nigerian roots with music, food, and cultural displays.

https://x.com/TemiOtedola/status/1964029513408422278

The final leg of their wedding was a picturesque white ceremony in Iceland in August, where they exchanged vows in a small church surrounded by family and close friends.

Mr Eazi revealed that the multi-country celebration has inspired him creatively, saying he plans to make more love songs, particularly stripped-back acoustic tracks for future weddings.

Temi, a fashion entrepreneur and actress, took to social media to announce her new surname, sharing photos