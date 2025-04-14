The Transmission Company of Nigeria has restored bulk electricity supply to Bayelsa and some parts of Rivers State following the repair of its vandalised 132kV Owerri–Ahoada transmission line.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja said that the line was connected to the grid on April 11 at about 6 p.m.

According to Mbah, the connection followed the completion of the reconstruction efforts on the line due to a vandalisation that caused the collapse of four transmission towers.

”With this restoration, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) is now able to supply electricity to Bayelsa and parts of Rivers.

These areas have been experiencing outages since towers 71 to 74 on the transmission line route were vandalised on March 11,” she said.

According to her, TCN remains dedicated to providing reliable power across the nation and encourages communities to join in the fight against the vandalisation of critical transmission installations.