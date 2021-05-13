Following the failure of the National grid, Nigeria’s Transmission Company has assured that efforts to restore power supply throughout the country are continuing.

The national grid collapsed on Wednesday, causing power outages in some parts of the country.

This is the second time the grid will be collapsing since February this year.

“TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the failure, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja, via the Shiroro – Katampe line, and also via Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation, and has reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos,” according to a report signed by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager Public Affairs.

“While the grid restoration and power restoration gradually progress to other parts of the country, the cause of voltage collapse that precipitated this failure is equally being investigated.”

TCN appealed for patience as it works assiduously to ensure full restoration of the grid and consequently power supply to the remaining parts of the country.