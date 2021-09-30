Joint security taskforce in Zamfara have again recovered two hundred and seventy four rustled cattle.

The rustled animals were recovered in different locations across the state

The joint security taskforce says it will not relent in it’s effort until peace returns to every community

They vow to continue to go after bandits and their collaborators across the state.

The recovered livestock which comprises of two hundred and six cattle, sixty six ships and two camels were handed over to the state taskforce on security for onward delivery to the rightful owners.

The chairman of the state taskforce Abubakar Dauran says the animals will be handed over to the owners after thorough screening by the committee.