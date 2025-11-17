The chairman of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Abubakar Bawa, has resigned. Addressing the media in Jalingo, Bawa said he has officially written a letter to his ward chairman in Gembu B Ward, notifying him of his resignation from the party. He explained that his de...

The chairman of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Abubakar Bawa, has resigned.

Addressing the media in Jalingo, Bawa said he has officially written a letter to his ward chairman in Gembu B Ward, notifying him of his resignation from the party.

He explained that his decision followed deep reflection and careful consideration of recent developments within the party, including lingering crises and a series of litigations at the national level.

According to him, the internal crisis has gravely affected the unity, functionality, and integrity of the party across the country.

He added that, in light of the prevailing circumstances and in the interest of preserving his personal political values, he had no option but to step aside and review his political direction.

TVC previously reported that the Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has confirmed his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with the official defection scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Kefas described the move as a step aligned with “the destiny of Taraba people” and said he anticipates a large turnout of visitors at the transition ceremony.