The funeral details for Prophet T.B. Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, who died on June 5 have been released.

The Church had announced that the funeral would be completed in a week from July 5 to 11.

Media mogul Dele Momodu, a friend of the late pastor, shared a photo on Instagram on Friday with details from the burial as given by the church.

Advertisement

A candlelight parade will be held on July 5. On July 6 and 7, a memorial ceremony and a service of songs/all-night praise will be held.

On July 8, Joshua will be laid to rest. The funeral and interment will take place the next day, July 9.

The funeral will be rounded off with a thanksgiving service on July 11.

The week-long programme will be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV.

The church had previously stated that Joshua would be buried at the church, despite the requests of the traditional authorities in Arigidi Akoko, Ondo, where the prophet was born.

Advertisement

It also assured its members that worship will not stop at the church following shutdown since Joshua’s demise.