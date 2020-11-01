Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing, Canadian police said on Sunday.

According to police officials, the attack took place on Saturday near the Chateau Frontenac, on rue des Ramparts.

The five wounded persons were taken to a hospital with varying levels of injuries.

The suspect, “a man in his mid-20s,” was also taken to the hospital after his arrest.

A possible motive behind the attacks has not been given but residents have been advised to stay in their homes as investigations continue.