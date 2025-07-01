The Zamfara State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences to the Zamfara State Sports Council, the Government of Zamfara State, and the entire sporting community over the sudden death of the Executive Secretary of the Zamfara State Sports Council, James Ishaku.

Mr Ishaku passed away in the early hours of today (Tuesday) July 1st, after brief illness

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Zamfara State SWAN, Comrade Daniel Kefas, described Mr. Ishaku as a passionate sports administrator and a dedicated public servant who contributed immensely to the growth and development of sports in Zamfara State.

“Zamfara SWAN commiserate with the immediate family of the late Executive Secretary, the Zamfara State Sports Council, and everyone closely associated with him during this period of grief.”

“His leadership, vision, and commitment will be greatly missed.’

“We pray that Almighty Allah grants his soul eternal rest and gives his family and the entire Zamfara sporting community the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.”