An appeal has gone to the Ogun State Government to further support surveyors and put them in developmentalplans of the state, due to their strategic roles in nation building.

The State Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Ogun State branch, Adebowale Ademola made this known while speaking on some of the roles of surveyors in the society.

He confirmed that the body has embraced modern technology and urged stakeholders to support the dream of making surveyors in the state measure up with their peers across the would.

He urged Ogun State Government to join other South West states in elevating the office of the Surveyor-General as an extra ministarial department, which can further help the state in planning and development.