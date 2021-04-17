Seven family members were in the early hours of Saturday, April 17, 2021 shot at and butchered in their sleep by suspected Fulani militia at Mbamondu community, Annune junction at the outskirts of Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Mbamondu us in Modern Market Council Ward of Makurdi Local Government Area of the state.

The militia also inflicted various degrees of injuries on five others with three in critical condition are being treated at a medical facility in Makurdi, the state capital.

A survivor who narrated how the attackers invaded the community to the State Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr Bernard Unenge described the attack as unprovoked.

According to the community member (names withheld), the assailants came at about 1am when people were in deep sleep, attacked and killed the people.

Advertisement

He stated that he had to call on the security operatives that were stationed around Adaka community, also on the outskirts of state capital who responded swiftly.

However, before the military agencies got to the scene of the incident, the assailants had already fled after accomplishing their mission.

Mister Unenge told newsmen that seven dead bodies were recovered and deposited at the Federal Medical Centre Makurdi mortuary while Five persons were also injured with three in very critical condition.

He described the incident as heart wrenching and tragic as it happened unprovoked, pointing out that his people were shot and butchered like animals.

The attack took place within 16 kilometers radius and two kilometers after Adaka community in Makurdi, the State capital according to the Commissioner.