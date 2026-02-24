Suspected armed bandits have reportedly attacked Koro community in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing at least three residents in a late-night assault....

The incident occurred on Monday evening in a border area between Koro-Ekiti in Kwara State and Egbe in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The victims were said to be members of the Kemberi community who were ambushed by heavily armed assailants.

Residents said the attackers opened fire indiscriminately, killing three people on the spot, while several others fled into nearby bushes to escape the violence.

Earlier in the day, reports of intense gunfire between Koro and Eruku had already triggered panic among locals, raising fears of an impending attack.

Community members have since expressed concern over what they described as worsening insecurity in the area.

Some residents alleged that the Ogbe Forest has become a hideout for criminal groups operating along the Kwara–Kogi axis, noting that the dense terrain provides cover for attackers who strike vulnerable settlements before retreating.

The latest incident adds to growing security challenges in parts of Kwara South and neighbouring communities in Kogi State, where residents have repeatedly called for stronger security presence and coordinated intervention from both state and federal authorities.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies in Kwara and Kogi states had yet to issue an official statement on the attack.