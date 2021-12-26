Suspect Arrested With Fresh Human Head in Ondo Dies in Hospital

A man suspected to be a ritualist, Tunde Olayiwola who was arrested by the Ondo State Police Command for unlawful possession of fresh human head has died

Olayiwola was paraded alongside eight others suspects arrested for various criminal offences ranging from murder, kidnapping and cultism last Thursday.

He died in the police clinic in Akure, the state capital.

Olayiwola, who claimed to be an herbalist of 53 years experience, said he bought the fresh human head from one of his customers for N60, 000 in order to use it for money making ritual.

He confessed that the head found in his possession was to be used to ensure he had a better life, saying he did not have any regrets for using a human head for ritual purposes.

He refused to give the name of his accomplices saying he wanted to be rich just as his counterparts.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the death of the suspect.

He said the suspect was rushed to the hospital when he started acting funny.