Supreme Court is set to hear a suit filed by the Attorney General of Ekiti State, Olawale Fapohunda against the Attorney-General of the Federation, Attorney General of Lagos and Ogun States.

Mr Olawale Fapohunda is asking the Court to determine whether the directive issued by the Attorney-General of the Federation, on 20th of April, 2020 to the Head of Courts at Federal and States level, in conjunction with Guidelines, issued by the NJC, in the conduct of virtual proceedings is a violation of the federalism provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

He is also asking the Supreme Court to set aside, the directive of the Attorney-General of the Federation and NJC Guidelines, as it relates to Virtual or Remote Court.

This is contained in the originating summons brought pursuant to Order 3 rule 6, Supreme Court Rules.