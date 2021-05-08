Nine-time African champions Nigeria will be one of four participating teams at this year’s WNT Summer Series that will also have the host nation the United States, Portugal and Jamaica in attendance.

Matches will be played at the BBVA Stadium in Houston and at the brand-new, 240 million Dollars Q2 Stadium in Austin.

The glamour tournament, which also held in 2017 and 2018, will run from the 10th to 16th of June.

The Super Falcons will square up against Jamaica in their first game before facing Portugal three days later at the same venue.