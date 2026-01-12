Following the Super Eagles’ dominant run into the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals after defeating Algeria 2–0 in Marrakech, the Nigeria Football Federation has commended the national team head coach, Éric Sékou Chelle, for the success recorded so far. Accor...

Following the Super Eagles’ dominant run into the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals after defeating Algeria 2–0 in Marrakech, the Nigeria Football Federation has commended the national team head coach, Éric Sékou Chelle, for the success recorded so far.

According to a Monday statement made available to TVC News on Monday, NFF noted that Chelle will walk inside the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco with springs in his steps, having never lost a competitive match in regulation time since taking over Nigeria’s ‘A’ squad 12 months ago.

Chelle’s tally is a tidy 11 wins in 17 matches of the Super Eagles, with five draws, and losing once in regulation time to the Pharaohs of Egypt when Nigeria put out an understrength squad in a friendly in Cairo on 16 December.

Éric Sékou Chelle’s Super Eagles’ Diary:

21 Mar 2025: Rwanda 0-2 Nigeria (FIFA World Cup Q: Kigali)

25 Mar 2025: Nigeria 1-1 Zimbabwe (FIFA World Cup Q: Uyo)

28 May 2025: Nigeria 2-1 Ghana (Unity Cup: London)

31 May 2025: Jamaica 2-2 Nigeria (Unity Cup: London)

. Nigeria win 5-4 on penalties to retain the trophy

06 Jun 2025: Russia 1-1 Nigeria (Friendly: Moscow)

06 Sep 2025: Nigeria 1-0 Rwanda (FIFA World Cup Q: Uyo)

09 Sep 2025: South Africa 1-1 Nigeria (FIFA World Cup Q: Bloemfontein)

10 Oct 2025: Lesotho 1-2 Nigeria (FIFA World Cup Q: Polokwane)

14 Oct 2025: Nigeria 4-0 Bénin Republic (FIFA World Cup Q: Uyo)

13 Nov 2025: Gabon 1-4 Nigeria (FIFA World Cup Playoff: Rabat)

16 Nov 2025: DR Congo 1-1 Nigeria (FIFA World Cup Playoff: Rabat)

. DR Congo win 4-3 on penalties

16 Dec 2025: Egypt 2-1 Nigeria (Friendly: Cairo)

23 Dec 2025: Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania (AFCON: Fès, Morocco)

27 Dec 2025: Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia (AFCON: Fès, Morocco)

30 Dec 2025: Uganda 1-3 Nigeria (AFCON: Fès, Morocco)

05 Jan 2026: Nigeria 4-0 Mozambique (AFCON: Fès, Morocco)

10 Jan 2026: Algeria 0-2 Nigeria (AFCON: Marrakech, Morocco)