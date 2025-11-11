Nigeria’s Super Eagles have boycotted their scheduled training session in Rabat, Morocco, on Tuesday over long-standing unpaid bonuses and allowances, just two days before their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Africa play-off semi-final clash with Gabon. According to BBC Sport journalist Oluwashina Ok...

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have boycotted their scheduled training session in Rabat, Morocco, on Tuesday over long-standing unpaid bonuses and allowances, just two days before their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Africa play-off semi-final clash with Gabon.

According to BBC Sport journalist Oluwashina Okeleji, both players and members of the technical crew jointly refused to train, citing outstanding payments dating as far back as 2019.

The arrears reportedly include bonuses for qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and for reaching the ongoing stage of the World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Okeleji, in a post on X, disclosed that the team was “awaiting a quick resolution to continue preparation for Thursday’s game,” noting that the players were “tired of empty promises” after years of unmet financial commitments.

In a statement purportedly signed by all players and coaching staff, the team said:

“The full squad, including officials, withheld from training today in Morocco because of unresolved issues with outstanding payments. The Super Eagles are awaiting a quick resolution to continue their preparations for Thursday’s game against Gabon. Thank you. From the players.”

The development was further confirmed by sports photojournalist Sulaimon Adebayo, who is covering the team’s camp in Rabat.

As of Tuesday night, officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), including Communications Director Ademola Olajire and Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe, had yet to issue an official statement.

Efoghe, however, acknowledged receiving media inquiries on the issue.

The Nigerian camp currently has 23 players in Morocco, including captain William Troost-Ekong, forwards Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Chidera Ejuke, Samuel Chukwueze, and Alex Iwobi; defenders Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, Zaidu Sanusi, Chidozie Awaziem, Benjamin Frederick, and Bright Osayi-Samuel; as well as midfielders Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, and Alhassan Yusuf.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was the last player expected to arrive in camp later in the evening.

The Super Eagles had conducted their first full training session on Monday with 14 players as head coach Eric Chelleintensified tactical drills for the decisive encounter. Sevilla striker Akor Adams and winger Chidera Ejuke missed that session, while African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookmanjoined later to bolster the team’s attack.

Nigeria’s camp officially opened on Sunday at the Rive Hotel in Rabat, with all coaching staff present to receive the early arrivals.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Gabon at the 22,000-capacity Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Thursday.

In the other semi-final, Cameroon will meet the Democratic Republic of Congo at El-Barid Stadium.

Winners of both matches will advance to the final on November 16, with the ultimate victor securing a spot in the inter-confederation play-offs for a berth at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.