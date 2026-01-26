Barring any last-minute changes, Yoruba activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, is expected to return to Nigeria today, January 26, 2026, after years outside the country. His spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, confirmed that all necessary arrangements for the return have been concluded ...

Barring any last-minute changes, Yoruba activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, is expected to return to Nigeria today, January 26, 2026, after years outside the country.

His spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, confirmed that all necessary arrangements for the return have been concluded following high-level interventions by prominent Yoruba monarchs, which reportedly led to President Bola Tinubu approving the removal of Igboho’s name from the list of wanted persons.

Koiki said the royal intervention was spearheaded by respected traditional rulers, including the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, among others.

According to him, Igboho, who has been residing in the Benin Republic, is already en route to Nigeria and is expected to proceed directly to Ibadan.

One of his first official engagements upon arrival will be a visit to the palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“As I’m speaking to you, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho) is on his way to Nigeria,” Koiki said. “He should arrive any moment from now. He is heading to Ibadan to meet the Olubadan today, by the special grace of God.”

Koiki further disclosed that Nigerian security agencies are no longer after Igboho, attributing the development to sustained royal mediation, political goodwill, and continuous advocacy by Yoruba leaders both within Nigeria and in the diaspora.

Meanwhile, security has been noticeably strengthened around Igboho’s residence in Soka, Ibadan, where detachments of police officers and other security personnel have been deployed to strategic points.

Supporters have also gathered at the residence ahead of his arrival.

Several Yoruba socio-cultural and security groups, including the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), Agbekoya Vigilante Group, and the Ifelodun Security Network, are present at the location to receive him.

Igboho’s return is being described by supporters as another homecoming.

He was last seen in Nigeria in 2024, when he briefly returned for the burial of his late mother.