Self-determination activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has appealed to the Federal Government to lift the restriction labeling him as a wanted person.

Igboho made the appeal during a visit to the palace of the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, in Orile Igbon, Oyo State.

He urged the traditional ruler to intervene and help appeal to the government on his behalf, stating that if declared free, he is ready to support efforts to combat the growing insecurity across the Southwest.

The activist expressed concern over the persistent attacks by armed herdsmen on farmers, warning that the situation could spiral further out of control if not urgently addressed by authorities.

Sunday Igboho, became a prominent figure in the Yoruba self-determination movement in early 2021 after he issued a seven-day ultimatum to herders to vacate Ibarapa land in Oyo State, following a series of violent attacks allegedly linked to some herdsmen. His bold stance against insecurity in the region, particularly attacks on farmers, gained him both public support and federal scrutiny.

In July 2021, the Department of State Services (DSS) declared Igboho wanted after raiding his Ibadan residence, claiming he was stockpiling arms and inciting violence.