Political stakeholders have called for stronger accountability, institutional reforms, and renewed public trust as ways to strengthen Nigeria's fourth republic....

Political stakeholders have called for stronger accountability, institutional reforms, and renewed public trust as ways to strengthen Nigeria’s fourth republic.

They made this call during the 23rd Daily Trust Dialogue, a forum aimed at reviewing the achievements and challenges of the nation since the return to civil rule in 1999.

Chairman of the dialogue and former President of Senate, Bukola Saraki, described the platform as one for accountability, noting that criticism or acknowledgement of government policies does not translate to opposition or support.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Communications, Sunday Dare, highlighted the improvements in external reserves, fiscal reforms and others as notable achievements under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

However, the former Chair of the 6th and 7th House Committee on Foreign Affairs argued that democracy is yet to translate to economic security, pointing high multidimensional poverty in Nigeria.