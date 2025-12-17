A suicide bomber has killed five people, including soldiers, after detonating an explosive device at a military checkpoint in Pulka town, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State....

The attack happened on Sunday morning as troops were on duty, raising renewed concerns over the lingering threat of insurgent activities in the area.

Security sources say the attacker was a suspected member of the Islamic State West African Province, ISWAP, believed to have emerged from the Mandara Mountains. The source disclosed that the bomber reportedly spent the night near the checkpoint before carrying out the attack.

A resident described the blast as the first suicide bombing in the area in more than a year, stressing the need for renewed and stronger security measures.

The incident has once again revived painful memories of past suicide attacks in Gwoza and other parts of Borno State.