The Sudanese army declared late Thursday that its troops had cleared the final pockets of resistance from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum Governorate.

the army said in a statement that forces successfully cleared the last pockets of the terrorist RSF militia in Khartoum Governorate by force and with determination.

The army said “the RSF militia is spreading rumours of a withdrawal from Khartoum as part of an agreement with the Sudanese government,” which it denied.

Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared the capital Khartoum “free” on Wednesday after his forces expelled the RSF from the city.

The RSF’s territorial authority has shrunk dramatically in recent weeks, with the army reclaiming regions in Khartoum, Al-Jazira, White Nile, North Kordofan, Sennar, and Blue Nile states.

The army and RSF have been battling since mid-April 2023, killing over 20,000 people and displacing 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. However, research from US colleges estimates that the death toll is about 130,000.

The international community and the UN have called for an end to the war, warning of an impending humanitarian catastrophe as millions face famine and death due to food shortages. The conflict has spread to 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.