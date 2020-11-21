President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, on Saturday, says the eight-month-old strike by universities lecturers is still on.

Professor Ogunyemi also debunked reports announcing the suspension of the ongoing industrial action by the union as fake. He also said ASUU does not operate a Twitter account.

The ASUU President made the clarification on Saturday.

“ASUU does not have a Twitter account. Many people have been bombarding me with telephone calls and I can’t answer again. If we want to call off our strike, we will address a press conference and that is how we operate.”

The Federal Government had on Friday accepted the demand by ASUU that the lecturers be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System. It however said on Saturday the exception is temporary.