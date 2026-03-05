The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has approved Tuesday, 31st March, 2026 as the passing-out date for the 2025 Batch 'A' Stream One Corps Members....

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has approved Tuesday, 31st March, 2026 as the passing-out date for the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Corps Members.

The low-key event will feature the distribution of Certificates of National Service to deserving Corps Members in all the Local Government Areas of the country.

The activities heralding the event will commence on 13th March, 2026 and will include Job Advisory and Counselling (JAC) by the NYSC and other relevant agencies as well as the signing of final clearance by the Zonal Inspectors.

The Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, wishes the Corps Members a successful winding-up and passing-out exercise.

He also urges them to allow the core values of the Scheme to guide them in their post-service relationships as good ambassadors of NYSC.