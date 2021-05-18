Motorists and residents around the Onigari axis at the Ogun State end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, have blocked the road after an accident involving a truck and some strayed cows.

Reports say some Fulani herders were leading the cows when they strayed onto the road and caused the accident.

An eyewitness at the scene of the incident said the herders fled the scene after the accident.

Advertisement

“People are protesting to show their anger over the incident. It is causing traffic on the road as we speak,” he added.