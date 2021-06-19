Stock trading this week witnessed fairly improved prices on banking and insurance securities.

TVC news markets correspondent, EFFIONG EKOP reports that Oil prices on the international market fell for a second straight session today as the U.S. dollar soared on the prospect of interest rate hikes in the United States, but they were on track to finish the week little changed and only slightly off multi-year highs.

U.S. WEST TEXAS INTERMEDIATE CRUDE recorded a 0.28% dip in price to sell $70.84 per barrel.

BRENT CRUDE now sells for $72.77 per barrel registering a downward price margin of 0.42%.

Advertisement

BONNY LIGHT lost some steam after trading in the green for the most part of the week recording a 2.56% decline in price selling at $72.78 per barrel.

For the OPEC BASKET, Crude oil dealers offer $73.16 per barrel recording an uptick of 1.63%.