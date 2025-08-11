Nigeria’s sporting elite gathered in Lagos as veteran journalist Mumini Alao unveiled his autobiography, chronicling decades of the nation’s sporting history....

Nigeria’s sporting elite gathered in Lagos as veteran journalist Mumini Alao unveiled his autobiography, chronicling decades of the nation’s sporting history.

The event drew leading sports personalities, administrators, and stakeholders, who celebrated Alao’s decades-long contribution to sports journalism and his enduring influence on the industry.

Guest Speaker and former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola, reflected on landmark moments in Nigerian sports while highlighting Alao’s role in shaping the nation’s sporting narrative.

Attendees described the book as both a deeply personal memoir and an essential historical record for Nigerian sports.

With the launch, Alao adds a literary milestone to his illustrious career, further cementing his place as one of Nigeria’s foremost sports historians.