The Kebbi State Special Advisers Forum consisting of 142 members, has expressed unwavering confidence and loyalty to the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu.

This endorsement took place during a Sallah homage at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Vice Chairman and Special Adviser on Health Matters, Dr. Aminu Haliru Bunza, articulated the forum’s sentiments, emphasizing that the visit was not just a courtesy call but a reinforcement of their support for the governor’s exemplary governance, which has significantly advanced Kebbi’s infrastructure and human capacity development.

Dr. Bunza noted the unprecedented socioeconomic growth attributed to Governor Idris, highlighting the historic achievement of appointing 142 Special Advisers, which he views as a commitment to inclusive governance.

He praised the Governor’s open-door policy for positively impacting the community and assured the forum’s continued backing.

Also expressing gratitude, Special Adviser on Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Lawali Na Allah, and Special Adviser on Revenue Generation, Alhaji Arzika Muhammad Dan Atto, thanked Governor Idris for the opportunity to serve.

They requested further engagement with the administration and urged the prompt payment of their approved Furniture Allowance.

In response, Governor Idris approved the requests and directed the Secretary to the State Government and the state Accountant General to ensure that all outstanding Furniture Allowances are settled by April 2, 2025, He also prioritized regular meetings with the Special Advisers to enhance collaboration.

The governor commended the Special Advisers for their significant contributions and reiterated his commitment to inclusive governance, stating his administration would continue to fulfill campaign promises while maintaining open communication with all stakeholders.

Dr. Idris reaffirmed the government’s dedication to the welfare of citizens, pledging to uphold salary and pension payments, and he highlighted the successful implementation of the new national minimum wage. He emphasized that his administration remains focused on delivering democratic dividends to all residents, regardless of political or ethnic backgrounds.