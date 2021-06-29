Leader and convener of the Revolution Now Movement, Omoyele Sowore has faulted what he called the hurried arraignment of the leader of the Independent Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Omoyele Sowore himself was at another court for another matter when he got information that Nnamdi Kanu had been brought to court and was to be arraigned.

“I came down here but to my surprise, he had been brought here and they have taken him away.” Sowore said.

He said information supplied by one of his own lawyers who witnessed the brief arraignment indicate that Kanu had no access to his lawyer and that he was just summarily arraigned and ordered to be remanded at a facility belonging to the Directorate of State Security in Abuja.

“This is not a banana republic. I came here to ensure that everything goes well with him.” he said complaining that not allowing Kanu the opportunity of a lawyer was a major minus on the part of the Federal Government.

He also alleged that Kanu was hooded as no one was able to see his face both in and out of the court.