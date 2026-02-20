The Nigerian Southern Senators Forum has announced the passing of its General Secretary, Senator Mpigi Barinada, describing his death as a profound loss to the Senate, Rivers State, and the nation at large. Senator Mpigi, who represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the current Senate, w...

The Nigerian Southern Senators Forum has announced the passing of its General Secretary, Senator Mpigi Barinada, describing his death as a profound loss to the Senate, Rivers State, and the nation at large.

Senator Mpigi, who represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the current Senate, was remembered as a committed and patriotic lawmaker whose service was marked by dedication, humility, and integrity.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, the Forum paid glowing tribute to the late legislator, highlighting his invaluable contributions to legislative work and his active participation in the Forum’s activities.

According to the statement, Senator Mpigi discharged his responsibilities as General Secretary of the Nigerian Southern Senators Forum with diligence and a strong sense of duty, ensuring the smooth coordination of the Forum’s affairs. His colleagues described him as dependable, principled, and deeply committed to advancing the collective interests of Southern Nigeria within the broader national framework.

Throughout his legislative career — from his tenure in the House of Representatives to his service in the Senate — Senator Mpigi was known as a steadfast advocate for his constituents. He consistently championed issues affecting Rivers South-East and remained a respected voice in national discourse.

The Forum noted that his legislative interventions and contributions reflected a deep understanding of governance and a passion for nation-building. His calm disposition and collaborative spirit earned him admiration across party lines.

The Nigerian Southern Senators Forum extended heartfelt condolences to his family, his constituents, and the Government and people of Rivers State during this difficult time. Members of the Forum expressed prayers for strength and comfort for all who mourn his passing.