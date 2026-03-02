A prominent political leader in Iragbiji on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Kareem Afolabi, alongside 15 others have defected to the Accord Party. This is contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed. Speaking on behalf of others, Kareem Afola...

A prominent political leader in Iragbiji on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Kareem Afolabi, alongside 15 others have defected to the Accord Party.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

Speaking on behalf of others, Kareem Afolabi, a former Chairman of Boripe Local Government, said he and other leaders decided to join Accord and support the re-election of Governor Adeleke because of what he described as the Governor’s impressive performance in Osun State.

According to him, the Governor’s achievements cannot be denied by friends or political opponents, as he cited several projects and programmes that are transforming the state for the better.

He stated that the defectors are determined to be part of the progress being recorded across the state, adding that, “as an experienced political actor, it is time for me and my supporters to back a good leader when we see one.”

Hon. Afolabi also recalled his former alliance with the Governor’s father, Ayoola Adeleke, whom he described as a frontline advocate for the creation of Osun State. He affirmed that the Governor’s good work reflects the pro-people legacy of his late father and brother.

“We are also joining the Governor because he has endorsed President Bola Tinubu. In the Osun election, Iragbiji does not have a governorship candidate of its own, so we have chosen to support a candidate who is serving the state well,” the veteran politician stated.

The Chairman of Accord, Pastor Tolu Akande, alongside members of the party’s working committee, described the defection as a major political gain for Accord in Boripe Local Government and assured the new members of fair and equitable treatment within the party.

In his response, Governor Adeleke, said he was overwhelmed by the commendation from the Iragbiji political leader and assured that serving the people with integrity remains a family tradition.

Recalling the role of his late father in the creation of Osun State, the Governor said he was taught the values of integrity and selflessness in public office, which guide his administration.

He thanked the leaders from Iragbiji and Boripe Local Government for their support and for rallying around Accord and his re-election bid, adding that President Tinubu belongs to all citizens of Osun State.

According to the Governor, Hon. Afolabi and the other defectors are welcome to what he described as a growing political movement spreading across party lines in the State of the Living Spring.