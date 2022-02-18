Solomon Olokotun Takes Over As Kaduna Boys Brigade President

The Kaduna state President of Boys Brigade Nigeria Eld. Solomon Olokotun says he will ensure the full return to the vision of the founder of the world’s largest voluntary organization by focusing on the Boy”

He says re-focus Boys Brigade camps which is aimed at raising disciples and not spectators in the advancement of Christ Kingdom among boys will also be looked into

Transparency and accountable in both leadership and finances according to him will be given Outmost Priority as leadership must be shown by example

Elder. Solomon Olokotun stated this during a press conference in preparation for his Inaugural Service

The Kaduna Boys Brigade president says the organization has contributed immensely in the Development of Youths especially in the Christian dom

“The Boys Brigade as a Christian Voluntary organization has shaped the live of many Christian youths Including none Christians” Olokotun Said.

” Training and re-training of Officers that are taking care of the Boys through Seminars, Specialized training for effectiveness and capacity building ,

Establish and build on sustainable sources of income are also in our agenda” He added

The Boys Brigade leadership in Kaduna according to Elder Olokotun will Promote teamwork among Boys, Officers, Patrons and Chaplains and also reconcile differences

” I am Committed to ensuring that the Constitution of the Boys’ Brigade, draw up State Bye-laws that would help to restore the waning glory of the Boys’ Brigade in Kaduna State in maintained”

“We cannot do all these by ourselves; we covet your prayers, moral and financial support. We also do not know it all, we would request suggestions and positive criticisms to enable us forge ahead”The president added

” By the grace of God Almighty, we shall excel for his glory and praise and for the joy of the Boys Brigade Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter”

Sure and steadfast he insisted is an anchor that keeps the soul.

The aims and objectives of the Boys’ Brigade is the advancement of Christ Kingdom among Boys, and the promotion of habits Obedience, Reverence, Discipline, Self-respect and all that tends towards a true Christian manliness.

Solomon Olokotun took over the leadership of the Boys Brigade Nigeria , Kaduna state fro Jummai Mailabari who has served as President for two terms.