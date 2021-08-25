The Defence Headquarters has said an online publication which said its personnel manning the CCTV monitoring room at the NDA during Tuesday’s bandits attack were sleeping is false.

The Defence Headquarters disclosed this in a statement signed by Major General Benjamin Sawyer who is the Director of Defence Information.

It said the report credited to an online medium is categorically untrue and challenged the medium to produce verifiable proof of the personnel sleeping during the incident.

The Defence Information Chief cautioned the medium not to be used as a propaganda tool by enemies of Nigeria by pushing untrue stories about the nation and the Armed Forces.

He vowed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to be a professional fighting force committed to the internal security of Nigeria and protection of its territorial integrity.

He also disclosed that the NDA authorities have constituted a board of enquiry under the directive of the CDS to unravel the circumstances leading to security breach and how to prevent a future recurrence.

He said the Search and Rescue for the missing Soldier, Major Christopher Datong, continues apace.