Youth groups in Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States on Monday staged a rally in Sokoto in reaction to the scraping of SARS saying the decision is ill advised and should be reviewed.

Presenting their complain letter to the State police commissioner at the command headquarters, spokesman of the groups, Bashar Binji said rather than banning SARS, the unit should have been reformed through training and retraining.

Mr Binji said SARS has recorded remarkable achievements in the past that the indiscipline of a few among them should not have led to the outright ban of the unit.

He called for more funding and improved welfare package for the police and proper equippment for the force to enable them discharge their duty in accordance to the provision of the law.

Addressing the protesting youth, Sokoto State commissioner of Police Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje thanked them for their kind words and support for the police.

The CP said most participant at the rally that led to the scraping of SARS are ignorant of the duty of the unit.